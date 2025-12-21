Mumbai: Two injured in gas cylinder blast at restaurant near Taj Hotel According to officials, two people sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed for medical treatment. The cause of the cylinder blast is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai:

A cylinder blast was reported at a restaurant in South Mumbai on Sunday, triggering panic in the area. The eatery is located behind the iconic Taj Hotel. According to officials, two people sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed for medical treatment. Their condition is not immediately known.

Fire engines were immediately pressed into service after the blast was reported. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby establishments.

The cause of the cylinder blast is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Three injured in cooking gas cylinder blast at Mumbai chawl

Earlier this month, three people were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a 'chawl' (row tenement) in a western suburb of Mumbai. The explosion at Rajaram Chawl, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar-2, in the Goregaon West area, occurred around 7.40 am, and it also led to the collapse of a common wall between two rooms on the ground floor. They did not specify the number of floors in the structure.

Two men and a woman were wounded due to the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder blast. Local residents rushed to hospitals before the fire brigade arrived at the scene, an official said.

While a fire also erupted after the gas cylinder explosion, residents of the area managed to extinguish it with buckets of water.

Also Read: Thane: Massive fire breaks out at banquet hall during wedding ceremony | Video

Also Read: Nagpur: Six workers killed as tower collapses at Avada solar plant in Butibori area | Video