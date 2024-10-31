Three of family die, one injured after cylinder blast in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least three people died, and one was seriously injured after a massive fire broke out at a general store, which later also engulfed the shopkeeper's residence in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe Nagar area. According to information released, the incident occurred on Wednesday (October 30) evening due to an explosion involving three gas cylinders kept in the shop, which killed three members of the family, including the shopkeeper's wife and his two children, while he sustained injuries.

The police reported that they were first informed of the incident on October 30, around 8 p.m., about a fire at a residence and Kirana store. "Immediately, a team was sent to the site and found that the shopkeeper, identified as Ramesh, suffered injuries while his wife and two children had died," the police said.

"Prima facie, it was found that three gas cylinders had exploded in the Kirana store, causing the fire in the shop and residence. Two small 5 kg cylinders and a 12 kg cylinder had exploded. The wife of the injured, Manju, and two children died in the incident. Ramesh was injured and is currently being treated at Apollo Hospital," the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Navi Mumbai added.

Significantly, Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane informed that the fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders. "We arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. The injured person was taken to the hospital by locals. While the initial cause appears to be a gas cylinder explosion, it is yet to be confirmed," he stated.

Notably, based on the information received the victim's family originally hails from Rajasthan and has been living in Mumbai for a few years. Further more details about the incident are awaited.

(With input from ANI)

