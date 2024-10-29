Couple dies, girl injured after building catches fire in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a couple died while a girl got injured after a double-storey building caught fire in Telangana's Hyderabad, the official said. The incident occurred in a double-story building at East Chandra Nagar, near Yakatpura railway station, around 11 pm on Monday. According to the received information, pastries were being cooked on the first floor of the building when the fire erupted.

Soon after the fire spread to nearby crackers and cotton boxes stored for sale, the police said. Hyderabad District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy said that the deceased have been identified as Usharanui (50) and Mohal Lal (58). 18-year-old Shruthi got injured in the incident and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, he added.

Reddy further said that after getting the information, a fire tender was rushed to the spot which doused the blaze.

Firecracker shop catches fire

Earlier on Sunday night, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Hyderabad's Sultan Bazar area and spread to a firecracker shop leading to huge blazes. The rousing fire damaged multiple vehicles and caused injuries to one woman.

Soon after the incident, fire officers rushed to the spot. The fire was later doused at around 10:45 pm, the officials said. Talking about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sultan Bazar K Shankar said the incident occurred in a restaurant and got spread to a nearby illegal cracker shop.

Talking about the incident, ACP Shankar further said, "The fire was doused at around 10.30-10.45 pm. It is a restaurant that is completely burnt. 7-8 cars were gutted in the fire. A lady received minor injuries." "The blaze that erupted in a restaurant spread to a nearby cracker shop, called the Paras Fireworks. The shop has no certificate. It was an illegal shop. We will take action against them," he added.