Massive fire breaks out on 16th floor of high-rise building in Kalyan, rescue operation on | VIDEO

Image Source : X The fire spotted on the 15th floor of Vertex Soliaire building

Kalyan fire incident: A massive fire broke out on the 16th floor of the 18-storey Vertex Soliaire building in Kalyan, Thane on Tuesday evening. Thane additional CP Sanjay Jadhav said the fire brigade and police have reached the spot and rescue work has been underway.

No casualties were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, he said.

The fire broke out in a flat on the 16th floor and quickly spread to 17th and 18th levels of the residential building, said the official. Firefighters with equipment and vehicles were rushed to the spot at around 6. 30 pm to douse the flames, he added.

Woman, her children rescued after fire breaks out at society in Noida

In another fire incident reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a woman and her two children trapped on the third floor of a society building. The officials said on Tuesday that they have been rescued by fire brigade team. The fire broke out on the ground floor of the building. No casualties were reported in the incident. The fire, that broke out late Monday at Mayur Gold Apartment in Balaji Enclave Society of Bisrakh area, destroyed six vehicles on the ground floor, they said.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that on Monday night, the blaze was caused by a short circuit on the ground floor of the building.

Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were dispatched to the site. The fire was brought under control after 30 minutes, he said. During the incident, a woman on the third floor with her two children shouted for help, following which fire department personnel and police safely evacuated them, the CFO added.