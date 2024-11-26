Four women killed, 16 injured after head-on collision between van and truck in Gujarat's Surendranagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Four women killed after head-on collision between truck and pickup

In a tragic accident, four women lost their lives while 16 others got injured after a pickup van collided with a truck in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district. Providing details, local police station incharge IB Valvi said that the incident was reported in Chotila area on Monday night at around 10:30 pm.

He said that there were 20 people travelling in the van at the time of accident. Soon after the accident, the injured were rushed to the hospital, where they were being treated. Furthermore, the official said that while two women died on the spot after collision, two other succumbed to their injuries in hospital. The bodies of the deceased were sent for the post-mortem, the police official added.

Victims were going to Somnath: Police

According to police the victims were going to Somnath for some religious ritual, when this accident happened. The officer said that the van was going to Somnath from Shiyani village of Limbdi taluka of Surendranagar. During the journey, the truck coming from the opposite direction and collided head-on with the van.

At the time of the incident, the truck was turning right to stop near a road side dhaba. Meanwhile, the van came from the front and collided with the truck, causing this accident. The injured were rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital after accident. The deceased have been identified as Magjiben Retharia (72), Galalben Retharia (60), Manjuben Retharia (65) and Gauriben Retharia (68).

Six killed in similar incident

Earlier on November 18, six people, including three children, died while four others got injured in a similar incident when a private van they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

According to Jambusar police station inspector AV Panamia, the accident took place on Jambusar-Amod road near Magnad village at around when 10 persons from Vedach village were headed towards Shuklatirth.

Following the incident, the Jambusar police registered an FIR against the unidentified driver of the truck, who was at large, under sections 125 (rash or negligent acts that put human life at risk) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

