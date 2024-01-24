Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Fire breaks out at Anmol Tower in Mumbai's Goregaon

The visual surfaced on social media showed the top floor of the Anmol Tower caught massive fire. A thick smoke over the building was seen from miles away. The concerned officials rushed to the spot to curtail the flame.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Raju Kumar
Mumbai
Updated on: January 24, 2024 19:14 IST
Anmol Tower in Mumbai's Goregaon catches fire
Image Source : INDIA TV Anmol Tower in Mumbai's Goregaon catches fire

A fire broke out at Anmol Tower building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Wednesday. The top floor of the tower caught the flame.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

More details are awaited.

