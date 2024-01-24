Fire breaks out at Anmol Tower in Mumbai's Goregaon

A fire broke out at Anmol Tower building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Wednesday. The top floor of the tower caught the flame.
Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.
No injuries or casualties were reported.
More details are awaited.
