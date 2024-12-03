Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's health shows no signs of improvement, visits hospital in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is yet to fully recover from fever as he visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Tuesday. Following his doctors' advice, Shinde will decide whether to return to the 'Varsha' bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister, or stay at his residence in Thane. As per the information, if his condition does not improve, he may remain at his Thane residence. The visit comes after he had been experiencing health issues, including a throat infection and fever. Shinde's medical team suggested the tests to monitor his condition and provide further treatment if needed.

Despite his health concerns, Shinde is likely to participate in discussions related to 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas' via video conferencing, where he will meet with officials to discuss important matters. Notably, Shinde's health deteriorated after he visited his native village in Satara district last Friday. A close aide of Shinde also said the caretaker CM has been under the weather for some time and developed a fever on Saturday, November 30.

Mahayuti leaders visit Azad Maidan

Meanwhile, leaders of the Mahayuti alliance, including Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Girish Mahajan, Dhananjay Munde, Anil Patil, and Gulabrao Patil, visited Azad Maidan to review the arrangements for the upcoming oath-taking ceremony. The leaders are ensuring that all necessary preparations are in place for the event which is set to take place on December 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis frontrunner for CM post

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, but the Mahayuti alliance has not announced any name yet with the state BJP legislature party's meeting scheduled to take place on December 4. The BJP has named Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers for the Wednesday morning meeting where the state legislature party leader will be elected.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the elections, winning 235 Assembly seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi managed only 49 seats. The Assembly election in the state was held in a single phase on November 20. The results of state elections were declared on November 23, and the names of elected legislative assembly members were published in the Maharashtra government state gazette vide the ECI's notification. This was done as per the provisions of section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

