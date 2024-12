Eknath Shinde accepts Maharashtra Deputy CM post, likely to get Urban Development Ministry: Sources Eknath Shinde, who is the caretaker chief minister, has already made it clear that he will not come in the way of BJP getting the chief minister's post, but his party insisted on the Home Ministry post in the next Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief and acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accepted the Maharashtra Deputy CM post and he is likely to get Urban Development Ministry, said the sources on Monday night.