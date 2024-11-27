Eknath Shinde wants son Shrikant as Maharashtra Deputy CM in Fadnavis Cabinet, claim sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde

Maharashtra government formation: Amid suspense over who will become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the sources said that Shiv Sena chief and caretaker CM Eknath Shinde wants his son Shrikant Shinde as Maharashtra Deputy CM in Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet, said sources on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Shinde said that if this demand is met, he is willing to stay out of the government himself.

Shinde Sena opposes

However, this proposal is facing opposition within his own party. Leaders from Shiv Sena's core group argue that promoting Shrikant to the Deputy Chief Minister role would damage the party's image, especially since they have been critical of Uddhav Thackeray's promotion of his son, Aditya Thackeray.

It is pertinent to mention that Fadnavis is almost certain to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra as the BJP Central leadership has given green signal. On November 25, a senior BJP leader from the national capital told Shinde over the phone that Fadnavis would be the next CM and after which Eknath Shinde resigned on November 26.

In the meantime, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP Naresh Mhaske said his camp would accept Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of Maharashtra if the decision is taken by the Mahayuti. He said the party not like that of Uddhav Thackeray who will go away if they are not given the chief minister post.

Ajit Pawar may become deputy CM again

Sources added that Ajit Pawar can become deputy chief minister again and he can be given finance ministry again. The sources added that Eknath Shinde was also offered the position of deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. If Eknath Shinde does not agree to become deputy CM of the state, then he can be given a position at the Central cabinet.

Reports suggest that the new government is likley to be formed be formed by the end of this week and the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair in Mumbai as the BJP is making preparations to invite many saints, VIP guests to the event. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on December 2.

Why BJP demands Fadnavis to be Maharashtra CM?

The BJP wants Devendra Fadnavis to be the chief minister of Maharashtra for the fact that the party, under Fadnavis, scripted landslide victory by winning 132 of Mahayuti’s 230 seats. On the other hand, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won just 57 and Ajit Pawar’s NCP won only 41 seats.

Moreover, Devendra Fadnavis is arguably the most prominent BJP face in the state who enjoys the confidence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Apart from this, Fadnavis is also said to be in good books of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The RSS has extended support to Fadnavis to become the chief minister of Maharashtra after the Mahayuti alliance's emphatic election victory.

What Shiv Sena says on Shinde as Deputy CM

According to reports, the Shinde-backed Shiv Sena camp said Eknath Shinde will not accept Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minster's post. However, the delibrerations are still underway over the matter.

