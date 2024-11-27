Will Eknath Shinde become Maharashtra CM? Sena drives hard with 'Eknath Hai Toh Safe Hai' slogan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Will Eknath Shinde become Maharashtra CM?

Mumbai: Amid suspense over who will become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde camp is driving hard for the CM post with 'Eknath Hai Toh Safe Hai' slogan. Meanwhile, some of the reports suggested that the Shinde camp has demanded the Home Ministry department of the state, if he is not made the chief minister.

Despite the Mahayuti coalition’s electoral victory, the alliance is struggling with disagreements regarding the post of chief minister. In the recently concluded assembly polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 235 seats in the 288-member House. While the BJP won 132 seats, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP got 41 seats.

'Eknath’ Hain To Safe Hain'

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande in an X post, wrote “Ek’Nath’ hain to safe hain".

In the meantime, Eknath Shinde asked all Shiv Sena MLAs to return to their respective assembly constituencies amid ongoing tug-of-war over the post of CM. All Shiv Sena MLAs were immediately summoned to Mumbai after the election results.

The Shiv Sena MLA has been staying at the Taj Land Hotel in Mumbai since November 24. During this time, Shiv Sena MLAs also tried to put pressure on the BJP for the post of CM. But as the Chief Minister post has not been decided yet, all the MLAs have been asked to return to their assembly constituencies.

Eknath Shinde resigns from CM's post

On Tuesday, Eknath Shinde tendered resignation from CM's post, paving the way for the appointment of a new government amid haggling by his Shiv Sena faction for continuity and the BJP pressing for its candidate for the top post.

The uncertainty surrounding the selection of Shinde's successor remains, as coalition leaders have yet to reach a consensus on the candidate. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Shinde met Governor C P Radhakrishnan earlier in the day to officially submit his resignation.

The outgoing assembly's term concluded on Tuesday, adding urgency to the transition process.