Who will be Maharashtra CM? Fadnavis gets BJP top brass nod, Shinde offered Deputy CM's post: Sources

Amid suspense over who will become the next chief minister of Maharashtra, the BJP sources on Wednesday said that Devendra Fadnavis is almost certain to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra as the Cenntral leadership has given green signal. On November 25, a senior BJP leader from the national capital informed Eknath Shinde over the phone that Devendra Fadnavis would be the next CM and after which Eknath Shinde resigned on November 26.

Amid these developments, the BJP's central observation team will come to Mumbai in the next two days and during which the formalities of choosing Devendra Fadnavis as leader will be completed.

BJP's observation team to visit Mumbai in next two days

In the meantime, Eknath Shinde's stans has been softened to some extent since the NCP endorsed Devendra Fadnavis for the post of Maharashtra CM.

The sources said that Eknath Shinde's party Shiv Sena may be given important ministries like urban development and revenue in the new government in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar may become deputy CM again

Sources added that Ajit Pawar can become deputy chief minister again and he can be given finance ministry again.

The sources added that Eknath Shinde was also offered to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. If Eknath Shinde does not agree to become deputy CM of the state, then he can be given position at the Central cabinet.

Oath taking likely on Dec 2

Reports suggest that the new government is likley to be formed be formed by the end of this week and the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair in Mumbai as the BJP is making preparations to invite many saints, VIP guests to the event. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on December 2.