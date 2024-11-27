Eknath Shinde faction MPs meet Home Minister Amit Shah as Mahayuti set to decide next Maharashtra CM name

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Amit Shah with Eknath Shinde

The Member of Parliament of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Wednesday. The meeting comes as Shinde held press conference rergarding party's decision on next Maharashtra CM. Just before the meeting, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske left from the JPC meeting to attend the meeting with the Home Minister.

The meeting took place in parralel with Shinde's press conference regarding the name of next Maharashtra Chief Minsiter. During the press conference, Shinde made big announcement that whatever decision will be taken by PM Modi and Amit Shah, he and his party woiuld accept that. Shinde said that he got a new identity of 'Ladla Bhai' which is far above than any other post.

Talking about his campaign, he said that he went in between the people not as Chief Minister but as 'Common Man.' Rallying support behind the BJP decision, he said that he called PM Modi and HM Amit Shah and said, "If there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me. You are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way."