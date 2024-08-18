Doctor assaulted at Mumbai hospital amid outrage over Kolkata medic rape-murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Amid the rising uproar over the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and the subsequent nationwide protests by medical professionals demanding justice and improved safety measures for them, another tragic incident of violence against a female doctor has emerged from Mumbai.

About the Incident

According to reports from BMC’s MARD, which represents resident doctors in Mumbai, the assault occurred around 3:30 am. The patient, who had facial injuries, arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital with his 5-6 relatives, allwere in inebriated state. During treatment, the group became abusive and physically threatened the doctor. In the confrontation that followed, the doctor sustained injuries while defending herself.

While, the patient and his relatives fled the hospital after the assault. The doctor, along with other staff, subsequently visited Sion Police Station to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the attackers.

BMC MARD condemns the incident

Meanwhile, BMC MARD has condemned the incident. Dr. Akshay More, head of BMC MARD, told NDTV, “This incident, which occurred at 3:30 this morning, involved a patient and his relatives arriving at the hospital in a drunken state and engaging in a fight with the resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that such violence is happening in Mumbai.”

Other doctors from BMC MARD, who also visited the police station, stated that the "alarming incident highlights a significant security failure." They emphasized that "the safety of our doctors is non-negotiable" and called for immediate attention and implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals.