Nagpur: Man drowns while performing stunt, death caught on camera

A video of a youth drowning in Nagpur Makardhokda Dam has gone viral. According to reports, a group of boys had gone to have a picnic on the Makardhokda Dam located in Umred, Nagpur on August 15. However, one of the boys drowned and his death was caught on camera. According to reports, a young man who tried to perform a stunt by standing on the edge of the lake fell into the lake and later drowned.

According to initial information on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday (August 15), there was a huge crowd of tourists at the Makardhokda lake near Umred town of Nagpur district. Suddenly three young men started trying to climb the wall of the shed through which the water of the lake flows towards the front. One young man succeeded, but the other two fell down from the shed. The young man, who was standing on the wall of the shed, later fell backwards into the lake and drowned.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also surfaced, in which three youths are seen risking their lives to climb the wall of the shed. At the same time, the young man falls down and loses his life.

With the help of divers, the dead body was recovered.