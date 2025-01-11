Anything can happen in politics: Devendra Fadnavis responds to Sharad Pawar's surprising praise for RSS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has weighed in on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's recent statement praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Fadnavis attributed Pawar's comment to the success of the RSS Vichar Pariwar in countering the fake narrative created by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to Fadnavis, the RSS played a crucial role in bringing national forces together to fight against anarchist forces in the Maharashtra elections.

"In the Maharashtra elections, we requested the RSS Vichar Pariwar that national forces need to come together against the anarchist forces. People from various sectors of the RSS Vichar Pariwar played their roles in their respective fields only to fight against anarchy. Due to this, we were able to end the fake narrative and the results of the Assembly elections were different from the Lok Sabha," he said while attending the award ceremony held in memory of senior RSS leader Vilas Fadnavis, in Nagpur. He credited this effort for the different outcome in the Assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi succeeded in creating a fake narrative in the Lok Sabha elections. Due to this, they got overconfident that they could come to power by instilling such a fake narrative. In the Lok Sabha elections, we all, including me, were overconfident. We thought that we were winning. Therefore, we thought that the opposition's talk of changing the constitution etc. would not have any effect on the people. We thought that vote jihad would not have any effect, but unfortunately, we saw its effect," Fadnavis stated.

Sharad Pawar's praise might be strategic move to acknowledge RSS's influence

Fadnavis also acknowledged Pawar's intelligence, saying that he must have studied how the RSS effectively countered the opposition's narrative. He even suggested that Pawar's praise might be a strategic move to acknowledge the RSS's influence.

"Sharad Pawar Saheb is very smart, he must have studied how such a big atmosphere that we had created got punctured in a minute. So he must have realized that these people are not only doing politics, they are doing 'Rashtrakaran' (working in National interest). So he must have said this," said Fadnavis.

Anything can happen in politics

In a broader reflection on Maharashtra's political landscape, Fadnavis emphasised the unpredictability of politics, citing the unexpected alliances and defections that have occurred in the state. He cautioned against taking anything for granted in politics, saying never say never and anything can happen.

"Sometimes we have to praise our competitors, so he might have done it. After the political developments that took place from 2019 till 2024 (in Maharashtra), I realized one thing, never say never. Never think that nothing will happen. Anything can happen, it doesn't mean that it should happen. Uddhav Thackeray goes there, Ajit Pawar comes here. In politics, anything can happen, it doesn't mean that it should happen. I don't think that it is very good to happen. If we firmly decide that this will not happen in politics, then there is no hope of where the political situation will take you," said the Maharashtra CM.

Earlier, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar in a party meeting, praised RSS for BJP's win in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly election.