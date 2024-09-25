'Badla pura': Posters of Devendra Fadnavis surface in Mumbai after Badlapur encounter | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Badlapur encounter: A poster war has started in Maharashtra following the death of Badlapur school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in a police encounter. Several banners featuring Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have surfaced across Mumbai.

In one of the posters, Fadnavis can be seen brandishing a gun with the phrase "Badla Pura" (revenge completed) prominently displayed. Interestingly, many of these posters do not identify the political party, stirring curiosity and controversy among the public and political circles.

Additionally, in some areas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accusing it of fostering corruption during its tenure. One such banner claims, "During the MVA period, police collected money for the government; now, the police protect the public."

Earlier, Deputy CM had said that the police shot dead Badlapur school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in self-defense.

Badlapur sexual assault case

Akshay Shinde, 24, who worked as a contractual sweeper at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district was arrested on August 17 after massive outrage by the public over the allegations of sexual assault of two minor girls in school in a school toilet.

The incident reportedly took place on August 12, igniting public outrage and calls for justice. The current investigation into Shinde's death adds another layer of complexity to an already sensitive case, as authorities grapple with the implications of police encounters and the pursuit of justice for victims of sexual violence.

How did Akshay die?

On Monday, the police were taking him from Navi Mumbai's Taoja jail to Badlapur in connection with an FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife. He was killed near Mumbra bypass when he allegedly snatched a policeman's gun, officials claimed.

After he shot and injured an assistant inspector of police, another officer fired at him in retaliation, due to which he was badly wounded. He was declared dead at the Kalwa civil hospital, the police claimed.

CID to investigate case

The Maharashtra government said that the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into his death. The postmortem of Akshay Shinde was done at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. A team of five doctors conducted the postmortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. The body and report were handed over to the Mumbra Police by the hospital.

In light of the incident, a team of forensic science experts was deployed to examine the police vehicle involved in the encounter. This is part of a broader effort to gather evidence and understand the circumstances surrounding Shinde's death. A CID team is expected to visit the Mumbra bypass crime scene and take statements from the police officers who were present during the incident.

