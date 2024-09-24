Sanjay Shinde, cop who shot Badlapur sexual assault case accused, shares incident account

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Sanjay Shinde, cop who shot accused Akshay, shares incident account

Akshay Shinde's death has stirred a political altercation in Maharashtra. The police and the government have said that he was killed in a retaliatory firing after he snatched the gun from a policeman and shot him but the opposition has raised questions over the police story and demanded an investigation.

The Maharashtra govt has formed an 8-member committee under the leadership of the Additional Police Commissioner to investigate this encounter. Meanwhile, the father of accused has moved to the Bombay High Court, seeking an SIT investigation under the court's monitoring.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Shinde, the police officer, who shot the accused has revealed how the situation unfolded until they took an unexpected end. Sanjay Shinde has also filed an FIR in the case.

What did Sanjay Shinde say?

Sanjay Shinde said that he was sitting in the back of his car. Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More was sitting on the seat in front of him, accused Akshay Shinde sitting between Nilesh and police constable Abhijeet More. He said that he tried to calm Akshay down, but he was constantly abusing them. Meanwhile, when their vehicle reached the Y Junction Bridge in Mumbai at around 6:15 pm, Akshay Shinde suddenly tried to snatch the government pistol tucked in the waist pants of Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More. He was shouting - 'let me go'.

During the altercation, Nilesh's pistol got loaded and a bullet hit his leg, due to which he fell. In the meantime, Akshay started shouting, "I will not leave you" and pointed the gun towards Constable Harish Tawde. Knowing that Akshay would kill them all, Sanjay said he fired a shot from his pistol and injured Akshay. Akshay fell down and the pistol fell from his hand.

Sanjay Shinde said that he ordered the driver to take the vehicle to the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa. Police officials admitted him to the hospital but he later succumbed.