Deven Bharti, 1994-batch IPS officer, appointed as new police commissioner of Mumbai | Know about him Deven Bharti will be succeeding Vivek Phansalkar as the new police commissioner of Delhi. Bharti is currently deployed as the special commissioner in the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai:

Senior Indian Police Service officer Deven Bharti was on Wednesday appointed as the new police commissioner of Mumbai. He is an IPS officer from the 1994 batch. As per an official notification, Bharti will be succeeding Vivek Phansalkar, who is set to retire today (April 30). Bharti, who previously held the position of Special Commissioner within the Mumbai Police, will officially take charge following Phansalkar's retirement.

Who is Deven Bharti?

Deven Bharti brings with him a distinguished track record of serving in several key positions across Mumbai and Maharashtra. In a landmark move in 2023, the state government appointed him as the Special Commissioner of Police, a newly created role -- the first in Mumbai Police history. Bharti also holds the distinction of being one of the longest-serving Joint Commissioners of Police (Law and Order), a role that placed him in charge of all city police stations.

Over the years, Bharti has helmed several crucial assignments, including serving as Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) and heading the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). His investigative acumen was instrumental in probing several high-profile cases, notably the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)A copy of the official notification.

Bharti hails from Bihar

Bharti is widely regarded as one of Maharashtra's most sharp and dynamic police officers. He is also considered to be a close confidant of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Originally hailing from Darbhanga in Bihar, Bharti completed his matriculation from Jharkhand and went on to pursue his graduation from the Delhi School of Economics.

ALSO READ: Navi Mumbai Police uncover truth behind viral video showing hand dangling from car trunk