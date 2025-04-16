Navi Mumbai Police uncover truth behind viral video showing hand dangling from car trunk Navi Mumvai car video: Suspecting criminal activity, the Navi Mumbai Police tracked the Innova car's owner to find out the truth behind the viral video, which showed a hand hanging from the behcile's boot on a road.

Navi Mumbai:

A shocking video went viral this week, showing a human hand dangling from the trunk of a car in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The footage was captured by a concerned driver driving behind the vehicle on Monday evening around 6:45 pm.

The clip showed what appeared to be a lifeless hand hanging from the boot. The video quickly went viral, with many speculating about possible kidnapping or foul play. The Navi Mumbai police were alerted to the video and promptly launched an investigation.

Truth behind viral Navi Mumbai video

The Navi Mumbai police identified the vehicle using its number plate and tracked it down near Ghatkopar. Instead of uncovering a criminal plot, they found three boys creating a promotional reel for a laptop shop. The police investigation revealed that the boys were likely trying to create a dramatic and attention-grabbing scene to promote their product.

"The Innova vehicle with registration number MH01/db7686 has been subjected to action under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Sanpada Police Station. The driver and other accused individuals have stated that this incident was carried out to create a promotional video reel related to laptop sales," Navi Mumbai Police wrote on X.

The incident highlights the increasing trend of creating risky and potentially unlawful stunts for social media content, often prioritising virality over public safety and responsible behaviour. Authorities are now advising citizens, especially young people, to exercise responsibility on social media and avoid creating content that might cause public alarm or disturbance.