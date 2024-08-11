Chaos at Mumbai airport after SpiceJet flight delays for two hours | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO SpiceJet flight delays for 2 hours at Mumbai airport

Mumbai airport on Saturday witnessed a chaotic scene after a heated argument broke out between SpiceJet flight staff and passengers over flight delay. The flight which was bound for Dubai delayed by more than 2 hours, creating resentment among the passengers.

According to the passengers, the flight, which was to depart at 11:30 pm initially got delayed by 2 hours. The information regarding the delay was conveyed during their boarding on the bus while going to the flight. The passengers alleged that the correct announcement regarding the delay of the flight was not made by the SpiceJet staff.

Earlier on August 2, hundreds of SpiceJet passengers were stranded at the Dubai airport after some flights were cancelled due to non-payment of dues by the airline to the Dubai airport authorities. A spokesperson of the aviation firm said that a few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons on Wednesday however, he did not elaborate.

As per the report, around 10 SpiceJet flights, bound for 10 cities across India, were cancelled due to non-payment of dues. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Dubai airport as a result of this, the source said.

"On July 31, 2024, a few flights from Dubai to India were cancelled due to operational reasons. "The airline took immediate steps to mitigate the impact by rebooking affected passengers on subsequent flights and providing hotel accommodations," the airline spokesperson said