Bombay High Court receives another 'bomb threat' email, security tightened In response to the threat, security around the High Court has been significantly strengthened. Every vehicle entering or exiting the premises is undergoing strict checks, and additional police forces have been stationed to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court received yet another bomb threat email on Friday (September 19), prompting immediate security measures on the premises. According to police officials, preliminary investigations suggest that the threat may be a hoax, but precautionary steps have been taken to ensure safety.

Security stepped up at court

Following the alert, security has been intensified in and around the High Court. All vehicles entering and leaving the premises are being thoroughly checked, while additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat email early in the morning, triggering a thorough security check of the premises. Police confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the search, and court proceedings began on schedule without disruption. This is the second such incident in recent days, as the court had earlier received a similar threat that led to a temporary evacuation, though no explosives were discovered on that occasion either.

Fresh threat mail mentions Tamil Nadu politics

In the latest threat email received by the Bombay High Court, the sender wrote about issues related to Tamil Nadu politics. The message alleged that the current state government was involved in corruption and prostitution rackets, while also accusing it of favouring journalists. It further claimed that the government only responds when a government institution is harmed. The email warned of a blast inside the High Court on Friday after Friday prayers. Officials confirmed that the message originated from an outlook.com domain.

Previous threat mail linked to Netherlands

Just last week, the Bombay High Court had received a similar threat email, which was later found to be a hoax after investigation. Cybercrime officials traced its origin to the Netherlands, but the probe stalled since then. Police sources had clarified that despite the alarming wording, no explosives or suspicious materials were ever found in connection to these threats.

No suspicious elements found

So far, authorities have not found anything suspicious linked to the emailed threat. The police continue to investigate the source of the message while treating the matter with utmost seriousness, given previous similar threats targeting the High Court.