Bombay HC issues notice to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in petition challenging his 2024 assembly poll win The poll petition was filed by Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who had lost to Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes.

Nagpur:

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, on Thursday, issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in response to an election petition filed against his 2024 victory from the Nagpur South West assembly constituency. The petition was filed by Congress candidate Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe, who lost to Fadnavis by a margin of 39,710 votes.

What Congress leader say in his plea?

In the plea, Gudadhe alleged procedural lapses and corrupt practices and had sought that the HC declare Fadnavis' win "null and void". "The bench of Justice Pravin Patil issued summons to CM Fadnavis returnable on May 8," Gudadhe's lawyer Pavan Dahat told news agency PTI.

Several mandatory provisions were not followed during the polls held in November last year, Gudadhe's lawyers Dahat and AB Moon claimed.

BJP-led NDA had swept Maharashtra polls

The Mahayuti alliance secured a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats, which led to Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court also issued summons to BJP MLAs Mohan Mate (Nagpur West) and Kirtikumar Bhangdia (Chimur, Chandrapur district) in connection with similar election petitions challenging their wins.

(With PTI inputs)

