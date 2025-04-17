Mumbai: Tension in Ghatkopar housing society over non-veg food, MNS warns against insult to Marathi families A Marathi vs non-Marathi row has surfaced in a housing society in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, where a Marathi family was allegedly insulted for consuming non-vegetarian food. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) claimed that a Gujarati resident called the family “dirty” for eating fish and mutton.

A fresh Marathi vs non-Marathi controversy has erupted in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area after a Marathi family was allegedly insulted for consuming non-vegetarian food. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has claimed that in the Shri Shambhu Darshan Society, a Gujarati-dominated residential complex, a Marathi resident was verbally abused over their food habits.

According to MNS, a man named Shah, who also resides in the society, told a Marathi family led by Ram Ringe that “Marathi people are dirty…they eat fish and mutton.” The society reportedly has only four Marathi families, while the majority are Gujarati, Marwari, or Jain.

MNS’s labour wing vice-president Raj Parte visited the society with party workers and issued a warning to residents, stating, “If you want to live and do business in Maharashtra, you must respect Marathi people. Just because there are only four Marathi families in this society, you cannot insult them. If needed, we will bring 4,000 people outside this society in protest.”

In a video shared by Parte on social media, society members are seen telling MNS workers that there is no restriction on eating non-vegetarian food in the complex. They denied any organised opposition to food choices.

The incident comes amid a broader cultural debate in the city. Recently, senior RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi referred to Ghatkopar as a Gujarati-speaking area, sparking backlash. The MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, has often spoken out against what it views as disrespect or marginalisation of Marathi culture in Mumbai. The party has reiterated that no one has the right to dictate what a Marathi person should or shouldn’t eat, and any form of intimidation or cultural discrimination will be met with protest.