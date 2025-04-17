Uddhav's Sena uses AI to recreate Balasaheb Thackeray's voice, BJP calls it 'childish stunt' The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday used Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate a voice resembling that of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, in an effort to shore up the party’s prospects after the assembly polls debacle.

Mumbai:

While the speech attacked the BJP and the present Shiv Sena under Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule called it a “childish stunt”. The nearly 13-minute speech, with a booming voice resembling that of Bal Thackeray, began with his trademark opening line “Jamlelya majhya tamam Hindu bandhavanu, baghinino ani matano” (greetings to my Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers who have gathered here).

It was relayed at a Sena (UBT) gathering in Nashik in north Maharashtra. The speech tried to recreate, according to the Sena (UBT), what Bal Thackeray would have said had he been alive.

"Nobody in Maharashtra or the country knew the BJP. So we gave them a shoulder. A shoulder is a support. We have nurtured them in Maharashtra. But now the time has come to give them a shoulder to cry on. Of course, we had this relationship with them for 25 years. Hindutva grew in Maharashtra only because of the Shiv Sena. Then, who broke the relationship?" Bal Thackeray's AI voice was heard saying.