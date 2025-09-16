Bomb threat at Nashik school: Police and bomb squad conduct search operation A bomb threat was reported at Nashik Cambridge High School on Vada Pathri Road in Nashik, Maharashtra, in the early hours of September 16. The threat was sent via email to the Indiranagar Police Station at around 2:45 AM from a fake email address.

Nashik school bomb threat: A bomb threat was sent to the Indiranagar Police Station in the early hours of September 16. The threat, which claimed there was a bomb in Nashik Cambridge High School’s bathroom, was received at around 2:45 AM via a fake email address.

Inspector Trupti Sonawane confirmed that the threat was investigated swiftly. “The Indiranagar Police Station received an email claiming that a bomb was planted in the bathroom of Nasik Cambridge High School. Upon being informed by the school administration, we took immediate action and called in the bomb squad to follow standard operating procedures,” said Inspector Sonawane.

Bomb squad conducts thorough search

The bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious objects.

“We can confirm that there is no danger to the school at this moment,” added the inspector.

As the investigation continues, the police have involved the cyber police station to trace the source of the fake email address. Authorities are treating the case as a hoax and are working to determine who is responsible for the scare.

In the meantime, the school remains open, and no further threats have been reported.

This comes days after the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises. Following this, judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were promptly asked to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure.

Advocate Mangala Waghe said, "The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today, so the premises have been vacated and police are investigating." Another lawyer added, "Police asked us to leave, saying there was a bomb threat rumour and that it was as per the order of the Chief Justice." According to the Mumbai Police, nothing suspicious was found inside the Bombay High Court. The call has been declared a hoax, and entry into the court premises has now been allowed, they added.

ISKCON temple bomb threat turned out to be a hoax

Last month, Mumbai's ISKCON Temple in Girgaon also faced a similar situation after receiving a bomb threat email on August 22. The message, sent to the temple's official email ID, warned of a blast on the premises. The temple administration promptly alerted the police following which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out a late-night search. No explosives were found and the threat was confirmed to be a hoax, officials said.

Maharashtra Secretariat also received fake threat

In May 2025, the Maharashtra Secretariat received a bomb threat through email, warning of an explosion within 48 hours. Mumbai Police had tightened security and launched an investigation but no suspicious object was found. The threat was linked to India-Pakistan tensions. Earlier in 2024, over a thousand bomb threats were issued targeting schools and airplanes in Mumbai and Delhi. These, too, were confirmed to be fake. Police had identified several individuals responsible for making such threats and took action against them.

