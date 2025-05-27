Bomb threat at Mumbai airport, one arrested, second hoax in two weeks Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, Manjeet Kumar Gautam, from the MIDC area on Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The police had earlier received a threat call claiming the airport would be blown up by 2 pm.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a bomb threat targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The suspect, identified as Manjeet Kumar Gautam, was taken into custody from the MIDC area and is being interrogated, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai police control room received a phone call warning that the airport would be blown up by 2 pm. The airport premises were thoroughly searched by police and bomb disposal teams, but nothing suspicious was found.

Gautam, originally from Uttar Pradesh, currently resides in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against him, according to a report by the Free Press Journal.

Second threat in two weeks

This marks the second bomb hoax involving Mumbai airport in as many weeks. Earlier this month, police received an email claiming explosives had been planted at the airport and at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Both threats were later declared false after extensive checks.

That email had cited the "unjust hanging" of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and YouTuber Savukku Shankar—known for alleging corruption in politics and bureaucracy—as the motive behind the threats.

(With ANI inputs)