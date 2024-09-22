Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Boat capsises during Andheri Cha Raja immersion at Versova beach, over two dozen people fall into sea.

During the immersion of the Andheri Cha Raja idol at Mumbai's Versova Beach on Sunday, a boat carrying devotees capsized, causing panic. Around 11:00 AM, during the ceremony, over two dozen people fell into the sea. Witnesses and other bystanders immediately rushed to rescue those who fell into the water. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, and a major accident was narrowly avoided.

Stone pelting during immersion in Thane

In a separate incident in Bhiwandi, Thane, four unidentified individuals were booked for pelting stones during a Ganesh idol immersion procession on September 18. The incident took place at Wanjarpatti Naka, where the stone pelting damaged the idol and led to rising tensions.

Stones thrown from chicken shop

According to reports, the stones were thrown from a nearby chicken shop, causing damage to the idol. A case was registered based on the complaint of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) officer. The accused are yet to be identified.

Case filed under IPC sections

The police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 298 (intent to insult religious sentiments), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 324 (mischief).

