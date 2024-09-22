Raj Thackeray warns theatres against release of Fawad Khan's Pakistani film in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Ahead of the release of the Pakistani film named 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India, Raj Thackeray, chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday warned theatres against the release stating that his party would not allow the move to get released in Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray took to social media platform X and wrote in Marathi, "Pakistani actor named Fawad Khan's movie titled 'Legend of Maula Jat' is going to release in India soon. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not allow the movie to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances. Why are films of Pakistani actors allowed to be released in India?"

Govt should not allow release in any state: Raj Thackeray

In a long post, he further said, "And art knows no national boundaries, that's all right in other cases, but in Pakistan it won't work at all. What kind of action is being taken to bring the actors of a country that is divided on the sole issue of hatred of India, to dance here and to screen their films? Governments should not allow this film to be screened in any state of the country, let alone Maharashtra."

'Want no conflict during Navratri,' says MNS chief

MNS chief also said that the Navratri festival will start during the time of release adding that he doesn't want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. "And the same will not be the desire of the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Director General of Police of the state," Thackeray said.

Theaters will pay cost if release Pakistani movie

Warning the theatre owners, he said, "Everyone will remember the blow given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena when such incidents happened before. Therefore, theatre owners are now humbly requested not to fall into the predicament of screening films." Thackeray said, "It should not be forgotten that if the theatre owners who are reluctant to provide theatres for Marathi films allow Pakistani cinema to enter this land, this generosity will be costly."