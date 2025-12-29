BMC polls: Ajit Pawar-led NCP announces second list of 27 candidates | Check names here A constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, the NCP is contesting the Mumbai civic polls independently. Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day.

Mumbai:

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released the second list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Key names in the list include Khadija Ismail Makwana, Dr Manish Chaudhary, Manisha Rahate, Reemadevi Sing, Satish Yadav, Ashish Gadkari, Satish Yadav, Shakir Ansari, Rehana Arif Sayyad, among others. This comes a day after the party announced the first list of 37 candidates on Sunday. Though a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, the NCP is contesting the Mumbai civic polls independently.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Here's the list of candidates.

Congress releases first list of candidates

On Monday, the Congress put out its first list of 70 candidates, an announcement came just a day before the deadline for filing nominations ends. The list came a day after the national party sealed a seat pact with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by former MP Prakash Ambedkar, for polls to the 227-member BMC, India's biggest and richest civic body with an annual budget of more than Rs 74,000 crore. The VBA is contesting 62 seats in alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra minister Mahadev Jankar's Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), contesting the BMC polls in alliance with Congress, also announced its first list of six candidates. The Nationalist Congress Party (SP), led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar, declared its candidates for seven seats. The party, a constituent of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), hasn't forged an alliance with any other political outfit in Mumbai.

BMC polls 2026

It's worth noting here that a training camp was also organised for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials and other workers who will be on duty for the BMC polling on January 15 in Mumbai. The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Mumbai will see polling across 227 electoral wards on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. The last date for filing nominations is December 30.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar led-NCP releases first list of candidates for BMC elections 2026