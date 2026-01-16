BMC Election Results 2026: BJP-Sena takes huge lead in early trends, counting underway Counting has begun across all 23 centres for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, with results expected today. Early trends show the BJP-Shinde Shiv Sena alliance taking a strong lead, indicating a potential sweep in Mumbai.

Mumbai:

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election has begun across all 23 designated centres in Mumbai as results will be declared today. As per early trends, BMC Election Results LIVE: BJP-Shinde takes lead in early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance is all set to sweep Mumbai.

BMC early trends:

BJP: 35

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 13

Shiv Sena (UBT): 21

MNS: 4

Congress: 10

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 1

Others: 6

BMC Elections 2026

The recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent, according to the data released by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Friday. The elections for India's richest municipal corporations, which concluded on Thursday, were marred with allegations by the Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance, and subsequently refuted by the SEC. The elections, which were conducted after a gap of eight years, marked a significant civic exercise for Mumbai.

The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years. Out of the total 1,03,44,315 voters in the electoral roll, a total of 54,76,043 exercised their right to vote. In total numbers of voters, around 3.7 lakh men exercised their franchise compared to women. A total of 29,23,433 men voted across the 277 wards, 25,52,359 women, and 251 transgender electors also cast their votes.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, with the Thackeray brothers finishing second and Congress and its allies failing to put up a strong show. In the 2017 elections, the undivided Shiv Sena had secured 84 seats out of the total 227. While being in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party at that point, the alliance had secured the halfway mark of 114 seats, with the BJP winning 82 seats.

