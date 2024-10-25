BJP hits out at Nana Patole for endorsing Rahul Gandhi's statement on reservations: 'Cong wants to end quota'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Nana Patole for endorsing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's statement on reservations made in the United States. The BJP said that the Congress wants to end reservation for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/STs).

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at Nana Patole and said, he is against the Constitution and reservation. "Dalit virodhi Congress Keeps Kharge ji out Insults Kumari Selja ji Now wants to end reservations !!" Poonawalla posted on X.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan said that Nana Patole's ringing endorsement of Rahul Gandhi's remarks on reservation very clearly "unmasks the extreme anti-Ambedkar mindset" of the Congress and also "exposes the corrosive, casteist mentality" of the Congress party. "Nana Patole has always been abusing our SC/ST and OBC brothers and sisters...Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ensure that the safeguards given to our SC/ST brothers and sisters are protected for generations to come," Kesavan said in a video.

Earlier, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari attacked the Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole and said that Congress wants to end the reservation of Dalits if it comes to power in the state. "Huge! Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole says "Nothing wrong in ending reservation at some time." Congress's intentions are clear. Congress wants to end reservation of Dalits if it comes to power in Maharashtra," Pradeep Bhandari posted on X with a video of Nana Patole.

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

