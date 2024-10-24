Chunav Manch: Nana Patole says education, employment in bad state under current Maharashtra govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nana Patole at India TV Chunav Manch.

India TV Chunav Manch: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Thursday attended the India TV Chunav Manch and called the Mahayuti government a ‘khoke sarkar’. He said that under the current government in the state, the education system and the employment situation are going through a rough phase. Replying to questions on Rahul Gandhi raising reservation issues abroad, Nana Patole said there is nothing wrong in it. He said PM Modi says many things abroad, nobody takes note of it.

Nana Patole on Maharashtra Assembly elections

Talking about the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Nana Patole said the Congress will fight on all seats in Maharashtra along with the alliance and the picture will be cleared soon.

Talking about his friendship with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Patole said he is friends with him till election but after the election, all go as per the party ideology.

Know all about Maharashtra Assembly polls

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC announcement, the elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Notably, the Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the assembly polls are expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.