Beed Sarpanch murder case: Gruesome photos, videos surface as chargesheet reveals Santosh Deshmukh's torture

Beed Sarpanch murder case: The chargesheet filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Beed district court last week revealed that the assailants recorded 15 videos, clicked eight photos, and made two video calls while brutally torturing and killing Maharashtra village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December. The visuals, which document the horrific ordeal, are included as evidence in the chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, one of the videos shows five accused, including Sudarshan Ghule, assaulting sarpanch Deshmukh with a white pipe and wooden stick, along with kicking and punching him. Deshmukh, seen half-naked, is forced to sit on the ground. In another video, Sudarshan Ghule compels Deshmukh to chant, "Sudarshan Ghule is the father of all," while another accused urinates on the profusely bleeding sarpanch.

Stripped naked, brutally murdered

Gruesome images of the murder of Deshmukh from Massajog village in Beed district have emerged. The pictures clearly depict how Deshmukh was first stripped naked and then brutally assaulted with pipes and other weapons. In one image, the accused Sudarshan Ghule is seen urinating on Deshmukh after beating him half to death. The police have included these disturbing visuals as part of the chargesheet in the case.

Beed sarpanch murder case

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted and murdered in December 2024 for attempting to thwart an extortion bid targeting an energy company. His body, bearing multiple injuries and signs of extreme brutality, was found dumped on the roadside.

Seven men, including Walmik Karad — a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde — have been arrested so far, while one person remains absconding.

According to officials, six men abducted Deshmukh from Dongaon toll plaza on December 9 and took him in an SUV towards Kej taluka, with a silver Swift car trailing behind. He was found unconscious at Daithna Shivar on Nandur Ghat Road the same evening. The Beed Police's search team rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The chargesheet reveals that Deshmukh was tortured from 3.30 pm to 6 pm using a 41-inch gas pipe with a black string handle, a white pipe, an iron rod with five clutch wires, wooden sticks, and sharp weapons like a "fighter" and "dharkatti."

(With PTI inputs)

