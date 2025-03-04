Beed sarpanch murder: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis asks Dhananjay Munde to resign, say sources Santosh Deshmukh murder: Minister Munde is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after his close aide Walmik Karad was held in the extortion case linked to sarpanch murder.

Santosh Deshmukh murder: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to resign after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as an accused in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case, news agency PTI reported quoting sources on Tuesday.

Sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Fadnavis on Monday night to discuss the repercussions of the CID's chargesheet in the Deshmukh murder case, along with two related cases where Karad has been named the prime accused. "Fadnavis has asked Dhananjay Munde to resign as minister today," a source said.

Munde, the state food and civil supplies minister, is the NCP MLA from Parli in Beed district. He was earlier the guardian minister of Beed. Currently, NCP head Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed district along with Pune.

Dhananjay Munde likely to resign today

Munde is likely to step down today following opposition pressure over the murder of the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, said sources. The opposition has demanded Munde's resignation due to the arrest of his close aide, Walmik Karad, in an extortion case linked to the murder.

The opposition has declared that if Dhananjay Munde does not resign today, they will obstruct the functioning of the House.

According to sources, Dhananjay Munde can meet Chief Minister Fadnavis and submit his resignation.

Beed sarpanch murder case

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9 last year, allegedly for trying to prevent an extortion attempt targeting an energy company in the district.

On February 27, the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) submitted a chargesheet exceeding 1,200 pages in a Beed district court, covering Deshmukh's murder and two related cases.

Three separate cases — the sarpanch's murder, the extortion attempt on Avaada company, and the assault on the company's security guard — have been registered at Kej police station in Beed. The accused have been charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

So far, seven people have been arrested and booked under MCOCA, while one accused remains absconding.

