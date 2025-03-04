Maharashtra: SP leader Abu Azmi faces legal trouble for praising Aurangzeb, multiple cases filed SP leader Abu Azmi faces legal trouble over his remarks praising Aurangzeb, with cases filed under multiple sections following Shiv Sena’s complaint. His statements have sparked political backlash, intensifying tensions in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) President Abu Azmi has landed in legal trouble for his controversial remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The remarks have sparked outrage, leading to a police complaint filed against him by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has also demanded that a sedition case be registered against Azmi.

Shiv Sena files complain

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has lodged a complaint against Abu Azmi at Mumbai’s Marine Drive police station. Former MLA and Shiv Sena spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar, along with party workers, approached the police demanding action against the SP leader. The party has called for sedition charges to be pressed against him.

Additionally, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske filed a separate complaint under BNS sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2). , following which the Thane police registered a case against Azmi at Wagle Estate Police Station. The legal action against him is expected to escalate further. Mhaske also alleged that Abu Azmi's remarks praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb have hurt religious sentiments.

Charges filed against Azmi

The police have registered a case against Abu Azmi under sections 299, 302, and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Indian Penal Code). These sections pertain to serious offenses, raising the possibility of stringent legal action against the Samajwadi Party leader.

What did Abu Azmi say?

Abu Azmi, who serves as the Maharashtra SP President, made controversial remarks on Monday, stating that Aurangzeb has been wrongly portrayed in history. He claimed that Aurangzeb was not a cruel ruler and that he had even built several temples.

Azmi cited an incident where a commander of Aurangzeb allegedly misbehaved with a priest’s daughter in Varanasi. According to him, Aurangzeb ordered the commander’s execution by tying him between two elephants. As a token of gratitude, the priests later built a mosque in Aurangzeb’s honour. Azmi further asserted that Aurangzeb was an efficient administrator and justified his actions, saying that any ruler in his position would have done the same.

Furthermore, Azmi claimed that during Aurangzeb’s reign, India's GDP was 24% and that the country was referred to as the “Golden Bird." He alleged that several historical facts had been distorted, and Aurangzeb was unfairly vilified.

Political and public backlash

Azmi’s statements have triggered strong reactions from political leaders, particularly from the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. The demand for strict action against him has gained momentum, with many calling his remarks anti-national. The controversy is expected to intensify as police investigations proceed and political leaders continue their sharp criticism of Azmi.