Baramati Assembly Election: Can eight-time MLA Ajit Pawar retain seat in battle against nephew Yugendra?

Baramati Assembly Election 2024: The Baramati Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 201 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. Ajit Pawar has been the MLA from Baramati since 1991. First on Congress ticket, he continued to hold the seat after the formation of NCP in 1999.

Key contest

Like most of the seats in the state, the contest in Baramati is also tied between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Ajit Pawar of NCP-AP is contesting against Yugesndra Pawar of Sharad Pawar's NCP. The seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the NCP. However, after the split in the party, incumbent Ajit Pawar is looking to retain the seat while Sharad Pawar's faction is looking to wipe out the rival faction.

The contest is also interesting as earlier in Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule contested against Ajit Pawar and defeated him. After facing defeat against sister Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar is now contesting against his nephew Yugendra.

Other candidates in the fray are BSP's Chandrakant Dadu Kharat, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Mangaldas Tukaram Nikalje, SBP's Vinod Jagtap, RSP's Chopade Maruti, BPSP's Anurag Khalate, Samata Party's Soyal Shaikh and two independent candidates.

When will Baramati vote?

The Baramati constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Baramati Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Baramati will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Baramati Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (then undivided) won the seat by defeating Gopichand Kundlik Padalkar of the BJP with a margin of 165265 votes. Pawar polled 195641 votes as against Padalkar, who secured 30376 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, also Ajit Pawar won the seat. He was polled 150588 votes. BJP candidate Balasaheb Alias Prabhakar Dadaram Gawade got 60,797 votes and was the runner-up.