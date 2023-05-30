Congress' lone MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 48 after illness

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar

Maharashtra: Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar died at a private hospital in Delhi on Tuesday early morning. According to a party leader, this is a huge setback for the Congress as the deceased was the lone Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra. He was 48 years old and is survived by his wife Pratibha Dhanorkar, an MLA, and two sons.

According to the information, Dhanorkar was undergoing treatment for kidney stones for the last one week. "He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the treatment of kidney stones. He was later shifted to New Delhi," Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

Who was Balu Dhanorkar?

Dhanokar started his political career in the Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in Chandrapur district and won the assembly election in 2014. However, he was keen on contesting the Lok Sabha election from the Chandrapur seat, which was traditionally contested by the BJP's Hansraj Ahir.

Later, Dhanorkar joined the Congress and defeated Ahir. His wife won from the Warora-Bhadrawati assembly seat in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)