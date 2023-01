Follow us on Image Source : @SSCHAUDHARYMP Jalandhar Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jalandhar Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday after he suffered a heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ludhiana, Punjab. The yatra has been halted for now.

The Congress MP was rushed to the hospital but couldn't survive, informed Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Latest India News