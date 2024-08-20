Badlapur sexual abuse case: Maharashtra govt appoints senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as Public Prosecutor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam

Badlapur sexual abuse case: The Maharashtra government has appointed senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor for the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur, said Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the 'unfortunate incident' will be speedily investigated and the case will be processed in the fast-track court.

Office of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in an X post, said, "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has informed that the Badlapur unfortunate incident will be speedily investigated and the case will be processed in the fast track court and it has been decided to appoint senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor."

Who is Ujjwal Nikam?

Ujjwal Nikam gained nationwide recognition for his role as a special public prosecutor in major cases such as the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attack. Starting his legal career in 1979, he first came into the limelight with the 1993 blasts case, where he played a significant role in securing convictions for over a hundred accused.

Nikam’s high-profile cases also include representing the state in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist from the 26/11 attacks, the Gulshan Kumar murder case, and the Shakti Mills gangrape case. His dramatic courtroom style and engaging arguments have made him a notable figure in Indian legal circles. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

Govt forms SIT

In response to the reported sexual abuse of two female students, the state government has taken decisive action by ordering the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the case. Fadnavis ordered the formation of an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police-level senior IPS officer Arti Singh to investigate the incident.

Office of Maharashtra Deputy CM said in a post, "Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the Thane Police Commissioner to immediately suspend the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable of Badlapur police station who delayed action in the initial stage of the Badlapur incident." The Thane Police Commissioner has also been directed to submit a proposal today to transfer the case to a fast-track court to ensure strict action against the culprits.

Maharashtra govt suspends three cops

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government today suspended three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged negligence of duty in investigating the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur. The suspension comes in the wake of massive public protests demanding accountability and swift action in the case.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have criticised the handling of the case, alleging that the parents of the victim girls were subjected to an unreasonable delay. According to their claims, the parents were forced to wait for 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were formally registered.

The local police had arrested a school attendant Akshay Shinde from the school on August 17 for allegedly abusing two kindergarten girls, aged three and four years. According to the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school. The girls told their parents that the attendant touched them inappropriately, following which the parents reached the police station and filed a case against him. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later arrested.

Also Read: Badlapur school sexual abuse case: Maharashtra govt suspends three cops over 'negligence of duty'

Also Read: Badlapur sexual assault: Police lathi-charge protesters at railway station | VIDEO