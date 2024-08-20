Badlapur school sexual abuse case: Maharashtra govt suspends three cops over 'negligence of duty'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Badlapur school sexual abuse case: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday suspended three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged negligence of duty in investigating the sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Badlapur. The suspension comes in the wake of massive public protests demanding accountability and swift action in the case. "The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued," Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

Maharashtra govt orders to form SIT

In response to the reported sexual abuse of two female students, the state government has taken decisive action by ordering the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the case. Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Thane Police Commissioner to develop a proposal to expedite the trial of this case through a fast-track court.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have criticised the handling of the case, alleging that the parents of the victim girls were subjected to an unreasonable delay. According to their claims, the parents were forced to wait for 11 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were formally registered.

