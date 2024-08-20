Badlapur sexual assault case: CM Eknath Shinde forms SIT, says no one will be spared if found guilty

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde speaks about Badlapur sexual assault case.

After an incident of alleged sexual assault with a girl child in Badlapur came to the limelight, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday ordered a high-level probe into the incident and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and that those found guilty will not be spared.

"I have taken serious cognizance of the incident in Badlapur. An SIT is already formed in this matter and we are also going to take action against the school where the incident took place. We are in the process to fast-track this case, and no one will be spared if found guilty," CM Eknath Shinde said.

Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered the formation of an SIT headed by Inspector General of Police-level senior IPS officer Arti Singh to investigate the incident.

The Thane Police Commissioner has also been directed to submit a proposal today to transfer the case to a fast-track court to ensure strict action against the culprits.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said, "We will see to it that the existing safety measures are further strengthened. We are issuing a circular today that CCTVs must be operational in each school. We will appoint a committee based on the Vishaka committee in schools as well. We will fast-track this case and give the strictest punishment to the accused. The school principal, the class teacher and 2 assistants have been suspended. The school also has been served a notice. A woman senior PI who delayed registering a case has been transferred but she should be suspended."

On alleged sexual assault case in Badlapur, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said that not only in Badlapur, such incidents should not happen anywhere in the country.

“We were going to pass the Shakti Bill but our government was toppled. It is the responsibility of those people who toppled our government and are now in power to pass the Shakti Bill and take the strictest action...I have come to know that the school in which this incident took place belongs to the people of BJP. But I do not want to do politics in this matter, so whoever is guilty, whether he is a BJP worker or someone else, strict action should be taken against him,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

In the meantime, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is a very sad incident...Every time it is said that they will fight for the rights of women and that justice will be served. But once elections are over no one listens to them...The women who are protesting are saying that they don't want the benefits under the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme but they want the safety of the women...How long will we keep women away from justice?..."