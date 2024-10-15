Baba Siddique's murder case: New video shows arrest of one of the shooters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In this combo photo, men accused in the case of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder being produced before a court, in Mumbai

In the latest development in former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, another video has surfaced that shows the arrest of one of the shooters, Gurmail Singh, on the day of Dussehra. Haryana-resident Gurmail Baljit Singh, accused of being one of the shooters who killed NCP leader Baba Siddique, has a prior criminal history, including a murder case against him, police said. Baba Siddique (66) was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead.

Twenty-three-year-old Singh's family said they disowned him 11 years ago and have called for exemplary punishment for his actions. Mumbai Police has arrested two of the alleged assailants — Singh from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh-native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap. The third accused, Shiv Kumar, is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

About Gurmail Singh

The trio have been booked under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for murder and under provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, they said. Giving details of Singh's criminal record, Kaithal Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia said that the accused was arrested in a murder case in 2019, in which he got bail later.

Another case was registered against him after a mobile phone was recovered from him in jail in 2022, the Haryana Police officer said. He had been booked in another case of beating a youth, he said. Singh's grandmother Phuli Devi told reporters in Kaithal that the family disowned him 11 years ago.