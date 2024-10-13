Baba Siddique murder: Son Zeeshan shares first post after father's demise, announces funeral details

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BABASIDDIQUE NCP leader Baba Siddique along with his son Zeeshan Siddique

Hours after NCP leader Baba Siddique was brutally shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Bandra East area, his son Zeeshan Siddique shared details about the last rites of the deceased leader.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Zeeshan Siddique announced that the burial will be held at 8:30 pm on Sunday (October 13) at Bada Qabrastan, opposite Marine Lines Station in Mumbai.

"With immense grief, we inform you that our beloved Baba Siddique, father of MLA Zeeshan Baba Siddique & Dr. Arshia Siddique, and husband of Shehzeen Siddique, has left for his Heavenly Abode. Namaz-e-Janaza will be held on October 13th at 7 pm after Maghrib Namaz at Maqba Heights, 15 A, Pali Road, Pali Naka, Bandra (W)," read the statement from Zeeshan Siddique's office.

"Burial will take place on 13th October at 8:30 pm at Bada Qabrastan, opposite Marine Lines Station," it added.

It is noteworthy that earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honours.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, CM Shinde has directed officials to organize a state funeral for Siddique, who had served as a minister in the Congress-led government between 2004 and 2008.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed that former state minister Baba Siddique be cremated with full state honours," the statement from the Chief Minister's office read.

"Between 2004 and 2008, Baba Siddique served as the Minister of State for various departments and as the President of MHADA," it added.



Moreover, Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar condemned the killing of the party leader. Speaking to the media, as he arrived at the Cooper Hospital, where the postmortem of Siddique was being held, Pawar said, "I cannot believe the incident that occurred yesterday in Mumbai. He was one of our leaders and has worked for years in Mumbai. He was also in Congress and was a three-time MLA. He worked as a minister as well."

"The police department started its investigation very soon. Two people have been arrested. 5 teams have been formed and sent to different states. The CM, Home Minister, and I are monitoring the situation. Who gave the contract (for murder) and who is behind all this? I believe it will be known in 2-3 days. Today, at 8:30 PM, a funeral will be arranged with full state honor at Bada Qabrastan, in Mumbai lines... The opposition will say this (blaming the government), but our work is to take care of law and order. The deputy CM visited here. I have talked to him and the CM as well, and they have assured us that we will soon get to know who all were behind this," the Deputy CM added.



