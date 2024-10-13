Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces state funeral for NCP leader Baba Siddique

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces state funeral for Baba Siddique

Hours after NCP leader Baba Siddique was brutally shot dead by three unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Bandra East area, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday (October 13) announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honours.

According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's office, CM Shinde has instructed officials to organize a state funeral for Siddique, who had also served as a minister in the Congress-led government between 2004 and 2008.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to cremate former state minister Baba Siddique with state honours," the statement from the Chief Minister's office read.

"Between 2004 and 2008, Baba Siddique served as the Minister of State for various departments and as the President of MHADA," it added.

The shooting incident

It is pertinent to note that, in a shocking turn of events, senior Maharashtra politician and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar. According to police, three people were behind the attack, two of whom were arrested immediately. The arrested suspects claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, but cross-verification of their statements is ongoing. "The accused had been conducting reconnaissance of the area for the past 25-30 days. They waited for some time before shooting Baba Siddiqui," police added.

