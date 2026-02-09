Bombay High Court grants bail to first accused in Baba Siddique murder case Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, a 21-year-old resident of Fazilka district, Punjab, making him the first accused to be released on bail in the high-profile murder case of former NCP MLA Baba Siddique. A single-judge bench of Justice Neela Gokhale clarified that the bail granted to Singh would not impact the bail applications of other accused in the case.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra on the night of October 12, 2024.

HC imposed restrictions on the accused

The court has also imposed strict conditions on Singh as part of the bail order. He has been directed to remain in Maharashtra, appear at the concerned police station every alternate Monday, provide local surety, and surrender his passport. Additionally, he cannot leave the state without permission from the trial court.

Singh was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in a joint operation with the Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force and was the 24th person arrested in connection with the case. So far, over 27 accused have been taken into custody.

Singh acted as a coordinator

Investigating agencies allege that Singh acted as a coordinator between the shooters and conspirators linked to the Bishnoi gang. The defense, however, argued that there is no concrete evidence against him, citing only a call record predating the incident.

During the hearing, the High Court questioned the prosecution on Singh's alleged role and, after reviewing the documents, ruled that granting bail at this stage would not hamper the ongoing investigation.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra, Mumbai. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

