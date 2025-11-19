Anmol Bishnoi, prime accused in Baba Siddique murder case, sent to 11-day NIA custody by Delhi court Anmol Bishnoi arrived in India following his extradition from the US. Brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol is the prime accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

New Delhi:

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was on Wednesday sent to 11-day custody of the National Investigation Agency by the Patiala House Court in Delhi.

Special Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi, appearing for the NIA with Advocate Kushdeep Gaur, outlined in court Anmol’s suspected role in the Bishnoi crime syndicate. A key member of the network, Anmol, had been absconding since 2022 and is the nineteenth accused to be arrested in connection with the terror gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

The NIA said custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the broader operational structure of the group. The agency told the court that it needed to question Bishnoi to trace the source of funds, identify other members, and understand how the syndicate operated.

The agency added that Bishnoi’s statements could help lead investigators to more individuals linked to the network.

Anmol Bishnoi’s extradition

Earlier today, Anmol Bishnoi was brought back to India from the United States. After landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, he was formally handed over to the NIA. He is wanted in several parts of the country for his alleged involvement in major organised crime and extortion networks tied to his elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

There are 31 cases registered against the gangster across Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, agencies had received information that Bishnoi, who frequently travelled between the United States and Canada, had been detained in Canada. He was reportedly carrying a Russian passport obtained using a forged document, the official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of running a global criminal syndicate from prison.

Anmol came into focus after being placed on the National Investigation Agency’s most wanted list, with a reward of ten lakh rupees announced for information leading to his arrest.

Named a significant conspirator in the case, he was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigators found evidence of his direct role in facilitating terrorist activities across India between 2020 and 2023. According to the agency, he worked closely with internationally designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, providing key operational support from abroad.

