Baba Siddique murder BIG update: Mumbai Police arrest tenth suspect in high-profile assassination case

Follow us on Image Source : X/BABA SIDDIQUE Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique

In a significant development in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, police have arrested a 32-year-old suspect identified as Bhagwat Singh from Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Singh, a resident of Udaipur, Rajasthan, was apprehended after an investigation revealed he had supplied weapons to the shooters involved in the attack.

Total number of arrests reaches ten

This arrest brings the total number of suspects in the case to ten. Earlier, on October 18, the Mumbai Police had detained five additional individuals in connection with Siddique's murder. The Crime Branch conducted targeted raids in Panvel and Karjat, leading to the arrests of Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kishan Parbi (44), Ram Phoolchand Kannaujia (43), Pradeep Tomber (37), and Chetan Dilip Pardhi (33).

Roles of arrested individuals

According to police reports, Sapre and Kannaujia were considered leaders within this group, which allegedly played a crucial role in supplying firearms to the shooters. Investigations revealed that both shooters, along with other accomplices, had stayed in Karjat, where the group provided them with financial and logistical support.

Connection to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The arrested individuals were reportedly in contact with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to Siddique's murder. The four persons arrested earlier include two alleged shooters who were overpowered by police and passersby at the scene.

Overview of Baba Siddique's murder

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead on the night of October 12 near Zeeshan Siddique's office. Witnesses reported that the attackers used a tear gas-like substance to disorient him before one of them opened fire, shooting six rounds from a 9 mm pistol. Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Ongoing investigation

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, aiming to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy behind the murder. As the case progresses, police are expected to conduct further searches and interrogations to identify any remaining suspects involved in this high-profile crime.

Also read: Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police arrests five more accused persons after raids in Panvel, Raigad