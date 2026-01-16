Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Results 2026: BJP leads with 20 seats, Shiv Sena follows at 18 Early trends in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections show the BJP leading with 20 seats. Shiv Sena follows with 18, AIMIM is ahead in 13, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leads in 10 seats. Congress and NCP have two seats each as counting continues.

Mumbai:

In the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation election results, Sanjay Shirsat’s daughter Harshada Shirsat and son Siddhant Shirsat are moving steadily towards victory as counting progresses. At the same time, the sons and brothers of several other senior political leaders are also leading in their respective wards.

Meanwhile, the latest trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 20 seats out of the total 115. The Shiv Sena is ahead in 18 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) with leads in 10 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is leading in 13 seats, while the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are ahead in two seats each. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) is leading in one seat, with other candidates also ahead in one seat as counting continues.

Looking back: 2015 Municipal Elections

The last municipal elections in Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) were held in 2015, when voters elected representatives to all 115 seats of the municipal corporation.

In those elections, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats, followed by AIMIM with 25 seats, marking a significant rise in the city’s local political landscape. The BJP secured 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won five seats, and the NCP won three seats, while independents and other candidates together accounted for 22 seats.

Although no single party crossed the majority mark in 2015, the Shiv Sena and BJP together had a combined strength of 50 seats, allowing them to exercise control over the civic body. The outcome reflected a fragmented mandate, with AIMIM emerging as a strong opposition force.

Voter turnout in 2015

Voter turnout in the 2015 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections stood at 58.21 per cent, according to official data. A total of 4,01,318 votes were polled out of 6,89,392 registered voters, a turnout considered relatively high compared to several other urban civic bodies during that election cycle.

Counting in the 2026 civic polls is still underway, and the final picture will emerge once results for all wards are declared.

ALSO READ: What happened in the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation in the last elections?