What happened in the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation in the last elections? Voting for Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations is underway today, January 15, including Aurangabad, now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In 2015, Shiv Sena emerged largest but without a majority. Results for all civic bodies will be declared on January 16.

New Delhi:

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra are being held today, January 15, with voting taking place in a single phase across all civic bodies. This includes polling for the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, now officially known as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2015?

The last municipal elections in Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) were held in 2015, when voters elected representatives to 115 seats in the municipal corporation.

In the 2015 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) followed with 25 seats, marking a significant rise in the city’s local politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 22 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 10 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won five seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three seats, and independents and other candidates together accounted for 22 seats.

Although no single party crossed the majority mark, the Shiv Sena and BJP together had a combined strength of 50 seats, allowing them to exercise control over the civic body. The results reflected a fragmented mandate, with AIMIM emerging as a strong opposition force alongside established parties.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2015

Voter turnout in the 2015 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections stood at 58.21 per cent, according to official data. A total of 4,01,318 votes were polled out of 6,89,392 registered voters. The turnout was considered relatively high compared to several other urban civic bodies during that election cycle.

Of the 115 seats in the corporation, reservation and category-wise seat breakup followed standard civic election norms applicable at the time, with seats reserved for women and various social categories as per statutory provisions.

Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation results 2026

Notably, the results for the Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, will be announced on January 16.