Another hit-and-run case in Mumbai: Luxury car rams into autorickshaws, four injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In yet another hit-and-run case in Mumbai, a speeding Audi car on Monday rammed into two stationary autorickshaws in the Mulund area, leaving four persons injured, police said. According to police, one of them is critical. According to police, the incident took place at around 8 AM on Dumping Road. Soon after the accident, the person driving the Audi fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

The police have impounded the car. The injured have been identified as two autorickshaw drivers and two passengers, with one passenger in critical condition. Giving details about the measures taken, a police official said that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. He said that the investigation is underway.

Worli hit-and-run case

Notably, the incident follows a recent tragic BMW accident in Worli in which the speeding car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, rammed into a two-wheeler. The woman riding as a pillion lost her life in the accident while her husband suffered injuries. The deceased woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, was going with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road in Worli when the luxury car's driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am.

According to the police, the woman was dragged for 1.5 km before Mihir Shah stopped the car. The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The prime suspect in the case Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah fled the scene after the accident. Later he was arrested and sent to police custody. Later he was sent to judicial custody which has been extended by the court till July 30.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Worli hit-and-run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to judicial custody till July 30